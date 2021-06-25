Delphi and C# Analyst Programmer

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant Information Technology or Programming equivalent tertiary qualification (NQF 6).
  • 3-5 years experience in Delphi and C#
  • Exposure and knowledge of M-Files development experience.
  • Pi OSisoft and Pi AF (Asset Framework) experience advantageous.
  • Interested and understanding statutory requirements.
  • SQL scripting and SQL reporting.
  • Self-disciplined and structured in tasking.
  • High attention to detail.
  • Verbal and Numerical reasoning.
  • Must possess logical reasoning / thought process.
  • Code 08 / EB license.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Design, develop, test, document maintain and support programming solutions to improve business efficiency and productivity and ensure user satisfaction, ensuring efficient running and availability of Application Systems.
  • Write Stored Procedures ,SQL views and SQL jobs.
  • Unit testing, end user training and Technical/Systems documentation as required.
  • Manage database transactions activities:
    • Create Table keys.
    • Create different types of indexes.
    • Setup and configure SQL Jobs.
  • Configure Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and design patterns.
  • Configure TFS Team Foundation Server (TFS).
  • SAP Remote Function Calls (RFCs).
  • Interfaces to various production and quality systems.
  • Complete Change Control procedures.
  • Support in-house developed systems, co-ordinate and work closely with the rest of the IM team.
  • Work across all Production Technologies platforms.
  • Coordinating and recording activities relating to programme and system development.
  • Provide program and system development services.
  • Translate business requirements into programming tasks.
  • Analyse data, interpret, and record system performance to enhance developments.
  • Updating systems and procedures regarding statutory requirements.
  • Prepare documentation and systems for auditing.
  • Supply IT programming input into IT departmental plans.
  • Provide customer and technical support in project development.

Learn more/Apply for this position