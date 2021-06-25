Delphi and C# Analyst Programmer

Minimum requirements:

A relevant Information Technology or Programming equivalent tertiary qualification (NQF 6).

3-5 years experience in Delphi and C#

Exposure and knowledge of M-Files development experience.

Pi OSisoft and Pi AF (Asset Framework) experience advantageous.

Interested and understanding statutory requirements.

SQL scripting and SQL reporting.

Self-disciplined and structured in tasking.

High attention to detail.

Verbal and Numerical reasoning.

Must possess logical reasoning / thought process.

Code 08 / EB license.

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Design, develop, test, document maintain and support programming solutions to improve business efficiency and productivity and ensure user satisfaction, ensuring efficient running and availability of Application Systems.

Write Stored Procedures ,SQL views and SQL jobs.

Unit testing, end user training and Technical/Systems documentation as required.

Manage database transactions activities:

Create Table keys. Create different types of indexes. Setup and configure SQL Jobs.



Configure Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and design patterns.

Configure TFS Team Foundation Server (TFS).

SAP Remote Function Calls (RFCs).

Interfaces to various production and quality systems.

Complete Change Control procedures.

Support in-house developed systems, co-ordinate and work closely with the rest of the IM team.

Work across all Production Technologies platforms.

Coordinating and recording activities relating to programme and system development.

Provide program and system development services.

Translate business requirements into programming tasks.

Analyse data, interpret, and record system performance to enhance developments.

Updating systems and procedures regarding statutory requirements.

Prepare documentation and systems for auditing.

Supply IT programming input into IT departmental plans.

Provide customer and technical support in project development.

Learn more/Apply for this position