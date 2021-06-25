Delphi and C# Analyst Programmer

Minimum requirements:
- A relevant Information Technology or Programming equivalent tertiary qualification (NQF 6).
- 3-5 years experience in Delphi and C#
- Exposure and knowledge of M-Files development experience.
- Pi OSisoft and Pi AF (Asset Framework) experience advantageous.
- Interested and understanding statutory requirements.
- SQL scripting and SQL reporting.
- Self-disciplined and structured in tasking.
- High attention to detail.
- Verbal and Numerical reasoning.
- Must possess logical reasoning / thought process.
- Code 08 / EB license.
Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Design, develop, test, document maintain and support programming solutions to improve business efficiency and productivity and ensure user satisfaction, ensuring efficient running and availability of Application Systems.
- Write Stored Procedures ,SQL views and SQL jobs.
- Unit testing, end user training and Technical/Systems documentation as required.
- Manage database transactions activities:
- Create Table keys.
- Create different types of indexes.
- Setup and configure SQL Jobs.
- Configure Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF) and design patterns.
- Configure TFS Team Foundation Server (TFS).
- SAP Remote Function Calls (RFCs).
- Interfaces to various production and quality systems.
- Complete Change Control procedures.
- Support in-house developed systems, co-ordinate and work closely with the rest of the IM team.
- Work across all Production Technologies platforms.
- Coordinating and recording activities relating to programme and system development.
- Provide program and system development services.
- Translate business requirements into programming tasks.
- Analyse data, interpret, and record system performance to enhance developments.
- Updating systems and procedures regarding statutory requirements.
- Prepare documentation and systems for auditing.
- Supply IT programming input into IT departmental plans.
- Provide customer and technical support in project development.