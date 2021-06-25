Desktop Support Technician at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing provider of innovative Financial Solutions based in Westlake seeks the technical abilities of a highly methodical Desktop Support Technician to provide 2nd Line Support to all staff, ensuring professional and an efficient service is provided to a wide range of users. The ideal candidate requires Matric/Grade 12, preferably be MSCE Certified and at least 3 years experience in a similar role with strong skills in Windows 8+ and Microsoft Office [URL Removed] for resolving support requests as well as meeting customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands.
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Matric/Grade 12 as a minimum.
- Preference for a related qualification MSCE.
Experience/Skills
- 3-5 Years related experience in a similar Desktop Support position with an excellent understanding of Windows 8+ as well as an excellent understanding of Microsoft Office Suite.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Articulate in communicating technical issues.
- Highly methodical and follows tasks through to completion.
- Integrity and discretion.
- High attention to detail.
- Able to take initiative and ownership.
- Strong problem-solving ability.
- Able to work independently.
- A positive team player.
