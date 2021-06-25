Integration Developer

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

Insurance industry experience

7 or more years software development experience

3 years or more as a Technical lead.

2 years or more as a scrum master will be advantageous

Proven work experience as an Integration Team Lead

Azure cloud experience pertaining to integration (APIM, Logic applications, Function applications, Event hubs and Grids etc). Experience in designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure.

Good understanding of and experience in working in a SAFE Agile environment

Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions

Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g. SOAP or REST

Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM advantageous

Knowledge of / Experience with SQL

Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques

SYSTEM / PROGRAMMES we use:

C# 6/7 ; SQL ; OO principals and design fundamentals; Design patterns; Design principals e.g. SOLID; TDD; Git; ALM e.g Azure; XML

Educational Requirements:

Matric

BCom Degree or equivalent qualification

Agile certification

The below will be advantegous:-

– .net Core

– WCF

– JavaScript / JSON

– BPMN

– UML

If you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks of submitting your profile, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Cloud

Azure

SQL

.Net Core

WCF

JavaScript

JSON

BPMN

UML

C#

GIT

XML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

