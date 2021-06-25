Integration Developer

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:
- Insurance industry experience
- 7 or more years software development experience
- 3 years or more as a Technical lead.
- 2 years or more as a scrum master will be advantageous
- Proven work experience as an Integration Team Lead
- Azure cloud experience pertaining to integration (APIM, Logic applications, Function applications, Event hubs and Grids etc). Experience in designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure.
- Good understanding of and experience in working in a SAFE Agile environment
- Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions
- Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g. SOAP or REST
- Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM advantageous
- Knowledge of / Experience with SQL
- Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques
SYSTEM / PROGRAMMES we use:
- C# 6/7 ; SQL ; OO principals and design fundamentals; Design patterns; Design principals e.g. SOLID; TDD; Git; ALM e.g Azure; XML
Educational Requirements:
- Matric
- BCom Degree or equivalent qualification
- Agile certification
The below will be advantegous:-
– .net Core
– WCF
– JavaScript / JSON
– BPMN
– UML
