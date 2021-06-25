Integration Developer

Jun 25, 2021

Required Knowledge, Experience and Skills:

  • Insurance industry experience
  • 7 or more years software development experience
  • 3 years or more as a Technical lead.
  • 2 years or more as a scrum master will be advantageous
  • Proven work experience as an Integration Team Lead
  • Azure cloud experience pertaining to integration (APIM, Logic applications, Function applications, Event hubs and Grids etc). Experience in designing and implementing integration platforms on Azure.
  • Good understanding of and experience in working in a SAFE Agile environment
  • Knowledge of / Experience with transforming business processes into automated solutions
  • Knowledge of / Experience with SOA e.g. SOAP or REST
  • Knowledge of / Experience with MS AZURE APIM advantageous
  • Knowledge of / Experience with SQL
  • Knowledge of / Experience with integration frameworks and techniques

SYSTEM / PROGRAMMES we use:

  • C# 6/7 ; SQL ; OO principals and design fundamentals; Design patterns; Design principals e.g. SOLID; TDD; Git; ALM e.g Azure; XML

Educational Requirements:

  • Matric
  • BCom Degree or equivalent qualification
  • Agile certification

The below will be advantegous:-
– .net Core
– WCF
– JavaScript / JSON
– BPMN
– UML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

