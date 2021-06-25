IT Developer at Bidvest Bank

Jun 25, 2021

Service Excellence

  • Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

  • Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

  • Attend to change of applications and reports.
  • Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.
    OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
    Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
  • Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
  • Delivering developmental efforts on time.
  • All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
  • Adhere to coding standards
  • Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Contribution to Teamwork in Department
– Contribution to making the department a great place to work

  • Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’s core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
  • Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
– Take ownership for driving own career development

  • Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
  • Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.

Behavioural

  • Attention to Detail
  • Time Management
  • Teamwork
  • Initiative
  • Adaptability
  • Conformity
  • Communication

Desired Skills:

  • Minimum
  • Ideal Technical –
  • C# Microsoft.Net –
  • SQL Server –
  • MVC / ASP.Net –
  • WCF / WebAPI –
  • Entity Framework –
  • Problem Solving –
  • Unit Testing –
  • HTML / JavaScript –
  • AngularJS –
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps Behavioural –
  • Attention to Detail –
  • Time Management –
  • Teamwork –
  • Initiative –
  • Adaptability –
  • Conformity –
  • Communication
  • Technical –
  • K2 Blackpearl –
  • Azure –
  • Mobile Development –
  • WPF –
  • SQL Server Reporting Services –
  • .Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position