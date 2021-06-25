IT Developer at Bidvest Bank

Service Excellence
- Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Attend to change of applications and reports.
- Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
- Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
- Delivering developmental efforts on time.
- All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
- Adhere to coding standards
- Adhere to source control policies & guidelines
Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Contribution to Teamwork in Department
– Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’s core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
- Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
– Take ownership for driving own career development
- Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
- Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.
Behavioural
- Attention to Detail
- Time Management
- Teamwork
- Initiative
- Adaptability
- Conformity
- Communication
Desired Skills:
- Minimum
- Ideal Technical –
- C# Microsoft.Net –
- SQL Server –
- MVC / ASP.Net –
- WCF / WebAPI –
- Entity Framework –
- Problem Solving –
- Unit Testing –
- HTML / JavaScript –
- AngularJS –
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps Behavioural –
- Attention to Detail –
- Time Management –
- Teamwork –
- Initiative –
- Adaptability –
- Conformity –
- Communication
- Technical –
- K2 Blackpearl –
- Azure –
- Mobile Development –
- WPF –
- SQL Server Reporting Services –
- .Net Core
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree