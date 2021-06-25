IT Developer at Bidvest Bank

Service Excellence

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Attend to change of applications and reports.

Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Develop and maintain systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.

Delivering developmental efforts on time.

All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.

Adhere to coding standards

Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

Key Performance Area (KPA) Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Contribution to Teamwork in Department

– Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’s core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls

Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

– Take ownership for driving own career development

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property

Stay abreast of the current and forthcoming technologies.

Behavioural

Attention to Detail

Time Management

Teamwork

Initiative

Adaptability

Conformity

Communication

Desired Skills:

Minimum

Ideal Technical –

C# Microsoft.Net –

SQL Server –

MVC / ASP.Net –

WCF / WebAPI –

Entity Framework –

Problem Solving –

Unit Testing –

HTML / JavaScript –

AngularJS –

Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps Behavioural –

Attention to Detail –

Time Management –

Teamwork –

Initiative –

Adaptability –

Conformity –

Communication

Technical –

K2 Blackpearl –

Azure –

Mobile Development –

WPF –

SQL Server Reporting Services –

.Net Core

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position