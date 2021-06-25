Power BI Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Business Intelligence Consultancy in Joburg with a global footprint seeks the expertise of a data-driven Power BI Developer to join its team. Your core outputs will be to plan, coordinate and execute on BI activities on a daily basis between various in-house and third-party software subsystems, ensuring data is accurate, complete and timely. You will also be expected to consciously strive to improve and increase the value of data within the organisation while setting up all enterprise reporting for self-service and dynamic information delivery.While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position