Senior Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. You will be accountable for solutions analysis and development by guiding development of software specifications and user experience; overseeing testing efforts; leading and coaching other team developers and take team lead role in designing, developing and maintaining mobile and web software solutions.Duties:

Implement development best practices including

Evaluate projects from a technical view

Provide development technical specifications that are aligned with functional solution specifications from business/product requirements

Implement the preferred development methodology, standards and processes

Document all relevant development components according to the development templates

Develop, maintain and support existing and new Java applications

Provide high quality development components in line with specifications

Interact with the testing team and provide guidance or training on solution deployment

Read, interpret and implement functional specifications into development components

Participate in integration testing

Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support

Review and implement UI prototype (user interface or report design and layout mock-ups)

Review product design with lead

Apply secure coding practices to ensure compliance

Participate in code walk-through and process meetings

Provide weekly updates on project status

Mentor peers in terms of technology, good practice and design

Provide input to new solutions and technology should be developing or implement

Requirements:

4 – 8 years Full Stack developer experience

5 years Java development experience

Angular JS Scripting skills

MySQL database experience

.Net platform with C# experience advantageous

AZURE experience advantageous

Web services and JWT

Sound Knowledge in creating design diagrams and application models

Experience in a high pressured, deadline driven environment

Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

