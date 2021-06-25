Senior Java Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established financial services provider, is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team. You will be accountable for solutions analysis and development by guiding development of software specifications and user experience; overseeing testing efforts; leading and coaching other team developers and take team lead role in designing, developing and maintaining mobile and web software solutions.Duties:

  • Implement development best practices including
  • Evaluate projects from a technical view
  • Provide development technical specifications that are aligned with functional solution specifications from business/product requirements
  • Implement the preferred development methodology, standards and processes
  • Document all relevant development components according to the development templates
  • Develop, maintain and support existing and new Java applications
  • Provide high quality development components in line with specifications
  • Interact with the testing team and provide guidance or training on solution deployment
  • Read, interpret and implement functional specifications into development components
  • Participate in integration testing
  • Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support
  • Review and implement UI prototype (user interface or report design and layout mock-ups)
  • Review product design with lead
  • Apply secure coding practices to ensure compliance
  • Participate in code walk-through and process meetings
  • Provide weekly updates on project status
  • Mentor peers in terms of technology, good practice and design
  • Provide input to new solutions and technology should be developing or implement

Requirements:

  • 4 – 8 years Full Stack developer experience
  • 5 years Java development experience
  • Angular JS Scripting skills
  • MySQL database experience
  • .Net platform with C# experience advantageous
  • AZURE experience advantageous
  • Web services and JWT
  • Sound Knowledge in creating design diagrams and application models
  • Experience in a high pressured, deadline driven environment
  • Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

