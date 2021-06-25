Senior Network Security Engineer

Our Client is seeking a Senior Network Security Engineer to perform a combination of Security Design and Implementation work, as well as Security Testing and Implementation of new products or enhancements to current Network Security Solutions. This position is responsible for the Support, Design and Architecture of the Production Environment which ensures the appropriate security policies and practices are implemented and enforced. In addition, this position will be a technical resource for the entire company in all Technical Matters regarding plan , build and run of Network Security Products and Services including troubleshooting of issues ranging from features, specifications and functionality to integration and installation.

Key Accountabilities

Design, configure, implement and maintain all security platforms and their associated software, such as Routers, Switches, Firewalls, Intrusion Detection/Intrusion Prevention .

. Design, review and ongoing assessment of firewall, intrusion detection/intrusion prevention, SIEM, VPN, SSL, Application Control and other Network Component Policies .

. Daily triage, and update/resolution of tickets generated by JIRA Ticketing System and respond to inbound phone and electronic requests for technical assistance.

Ensure network security best practices are implemented through auditing: Router, Switch, Firewall Configurations, Change Control, and Monitoring.

Provide periodic vulnerability testing, and lead remediation projects.

Formulate systems and methodologies as well as respond to security related events and assist in remediation efforts.

Coordinate, and monitor log analysis for our managed network security services offerings, to ensure customer policy and security requirements are met.

Follow Project Management Methodology and demonstrate best-practices in Network Documentation as required

Manage all client situations in a professional and courteous business manner with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, while timely keeping the customer abreast of expectations, problem status and completion.

Liaise between different departments within I&O on security related items.

Ensure Governance and compliance to best practices are adhered to from a network Security Perspective.

Management of Security Tools such as Algosec and Fortianalyser.

and Draft and Architect Security Solutions as per Industry best practice and guidelines.

Ensure active Management of IPS and IDS Technologies are in line with Security practices.

Ensure active Management of Web Filtering Technologies are in line with Security practices.

Ensure active Management of DDOS Technologies are in line with Security practices.

Ensure active Management of Firewall Technologies are in line with Security practices.

Management of Public SSL Certificate and PKI Infrastructure.

Knowledge and Experience:

Knowledge of security network devices (firewalls, switches, SIEM, cloud services, etc.) and other security networking hardware/software tools.

Demonstrated understanding of information security concepts, standards, practices, including but not limited to firewalls, intrusion prevention and detection, TCP/IP and related protocols, device monitoring and log management and event monitoring/reporting.

Experience in LAN and WAN technologies, network design, network management etc.

Strong understanding of TCP/IP, subnetting, routing, access control lists, firewalls, VPN, NAT and network traffic analysis.

Strong organizational skill and be able to attend to and prioritize project.

Demonstrable analytical and technical aptitude with focus on identify and alleviating the root cause of the issue; solves the whole problem.

Proven ability to thrive and respond to frequent demands of multiple constituents, both internal and external, in a customer centric manner and high demand environment.

Education and Job Experience:

NSE4, CCNP, CISSP (optional), Security+.

Required Associates Degree/Diploma in Information Systems or Computer.

Minimum of 4 years’ experience with Information Technology.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience with information Technology Security.

Excellent communication skills and experience working in a collaborative environment.

Excellent documentation skills and compiling of Audit/Operational/Schematic reports

Detailed knowledge of Fortigate, FortiAnalyser and FortiManager required but not limited to other Firewall Technologies.

Location

The above-mentioned position is currently available in the Infrastructure and Operations department at the Centurion offices.

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

