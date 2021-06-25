Software Developer

Jun 25, 2021

As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for theCompany’s payment platform.

Roles & Responsibilities:Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend
  • Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications
  • Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/orintegration of software products based on business requirements
  • Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements
  • Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements
  • Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

Academic & trades qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field3.

Experience:

  • Prefer applicants have 4+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.
  • Prefer applicants proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system(MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Soft Skills:

  • Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.
  • Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.
  • Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.
  Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.
  • Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.
  • High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects,and customers.

Requirement:
Be able to pass a Criminal Background Check

This position will be supervised by the Chief Technology Officer with ongoing support from the Dev Manager.

