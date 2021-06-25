As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for theCompany’s payment platform.
Roles & Responsibilities:Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend
- Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications
- Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/orintegration of software products based on business requirements
- Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements
- Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements
- Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports
Academic & trades qualifications
- Grade 12
- Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field3.
Experience:
- Prefer applicants have 4+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.
- Prefer applicants proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system(MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).
Soft Skills:
- Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.
- Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.
- Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.
- [Email Address Removed] means knowing how to ask questions, who to ask, searching online for help, and applying new knowledge.
- Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.
- High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects,and customers.
Requirement:
Be able to pass a Criminal Background Check
This position will be supervised by the Chief Technology Officer with ongoing support from the Dev Manager.
Please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]
