Software Developer

As a software developer, you will work collaboratively with product designers and other software developers to design and create new software modules, enhancements, and features for theCompany’s payment platform.

Roles & Responsibilities:Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Design, develop, enhance, debug, and implement requirements on our core platform backend

Troubleshoots production problems related to existing software applications

Researches, designs, develops, tests, builds, and coordinates the conversion and/orintegration of software products based on business requirements

Consults with delivery and project teams to identify application requirements

Resolves problems with software and responds to suggestions for improvements and enhancements

Participates in development of software user manuals and technical reports

Academic & trades qualifications

Grade 12

Degree or sufficient experience in Programming, Computer Science, or related IT field3.

Experience:

Prefer applicants have 4+ years of experience in Java and Java EE or Spring technology.

Prefer applicants proficient in SQL and experience with at least one major database system(MySQL/MariaDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL).

Soft Skills:

Self-motivated and able to work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.

Strong interpersonal skills as well as a demonstrated ability to work effectively on a team.

Good verbal and written English communication skills to work with colleagues and stakeholders.

Knowing how to ask questions, who to ask, searching online for help, and applying new knowledge.

Conducts self in a professional manner and adheres to company procedures and policies.

High integrity, honesty, and customer service when interacting with employees, prospects,and customers.

Requirement:

Be able to pass a Criminal Background Check

This position will be supervised by the Chief Technology Officer with ongoing support from the Dev Manager.

Please submit your CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard from us within two weeks, please consider your applicaiton as unsuccessful

