Agile Project Manager

Required expereince:
- Minimum 5-10 years of project management
- Minimum 3 years` experience coordinating and/supporting IT business processes
- Advanced knowledge of Project Management methodologies
- Knowledge of Agile methodology
Responsiblities:
- Align Project Methodology to the Software Development Life-cycle (SDLC).
- Provide administration support to project sponsors and team members.
- Project manage complex projects throughout the development lifecycle
Required Qualifications:
- A related degree/diploma in IT
- Project management certification
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Delivery management
- PMP
- Managing Project Budgets
- Project Management Software Development
- Software Project Management
- Scope Management
- PMO
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
It is a high paced and demanding environment. Looking at the tied timelines that they are working under, the resources that will be assigned to this project need to be:
7.3.1 Able to produce results within a very short period of time,
7.3.2 Self starters and self motivating,
7.3.3 Able to absorb pressure,
7.3.4 Able to engage with the rest of the stakeholders as subject matter experts,
7.3.5 Professional in their conduct,