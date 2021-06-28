Agile Project Manager

Required expereince:

Minimum 5-10 years of project management

Minimum 3 years` experience coordinating and/supporting IT business processes

Advanced knowledge of Project Management methodologies

Knowledge of Agile methodology

Responsiblities:

Align Project Methodology to the Software Development Life-cycle (SDLC).

Provide administration support to project sponsors and team members.

Project manage complex projects throughout the development lifecycle

Required Qualifications:

A related degree/diploma in IT

Project management certification

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Delivery management

PMP

Managing Project Budgets

Project Management Software Development

Software Project Management

Scope Management

PMO

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

It is a high paced and demanding environment. Looking at the tied timelines that they are working under, the resources that will be assigned to this project need to be:

7.3.1 Able to produce results within a very short period of time,

7.3.2 Self starters and self motivating,

7.3.3 Able to absorb pressure,

7.3.4 Able to engage with the rest of the stakeholders as subject matter experts,

7.3.5 Professional in their conduct,

