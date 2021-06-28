Business Analyst

Required Qualifications

BSc (Computer Science); B.Com (Information systems); or relevant qualification

Diploma in business analysis is an advantage

User experience design certificate will be an advantage

Post graduate qualification will be an advantage

Required Expereince:

Minimum 5 solid years as a Business Analyst

Knowledge and experience in all areas of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Experience in an IT environment

Knowledge of behaviour driven design (BDD) user stories (is an advantage)

Knowledge of Agile methodology (is an advantage)

Responsibilities include:

To demonstrate an understanding of software development methodologies, databases, services, and systems

Be able to liaise with the technical team in order to deliver the intended solution

Facilitate and participate in functional and user acceptance testing in conjunction with the QA team

Document change request forms for systems/applications that are on the live environment

Perform root cause analysis on issues that are identified on the live environment.

Work with various business owners in coming up with optimal solutions that will deliver their requirements

To be able to liaise with external Information Technology (IT) vendors

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Risk Management

Business Process

Business Process Analysis

reengineering

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

It is a high paced and demanding environment. Looking at the tied timelines they are working under, the resources that will be assigned to this project need to be:

7.3.1 Able to produce results within a very short period of time,

7.3.2 Self starters and self motivating,

7.3.3 Able to absorb pressure,

7.3.4 Able to engage with the rest of the stakeholders as subject matter experts,

7.3.5 Professional in their conduct,

