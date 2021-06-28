Required Qualifications
- BSc (Computer Science); B.Com (Information systems); or relevant qualification
- Diploma in business analysis is an advantage
- User experience design certificate will be an advantage
- Post graduate qualification will be an advantage
Required Expereince:
- Minimum 5 solid years as a Business Analyst
- Knowledge and experience in all areas of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Experience in an IT environment
- Knowledge of behaviour driven design (BDD) user stories (is an advantage)
- Knowledge of Agile methodology (is an advantage)
Responsibilities include:
- To demonstrate an understanding of software development methodologies, databases, services, and systems
- Be able to liaise with the technical team in order to deliver the intended solution
- Facilitate and participate in functional and user acceptance testing in conjunction with the QA team
- Document change request forms for systems/applications that are on the live environment
- Perform root cause analysis on issues that are identified on the live environment.
- Work with various business owners in coming up with optimal solutions that will deliver their requirements
- To be able to liaise with external Information Technology (IT) vendors
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Risk Management
- Business Process
- Business Process Analysis
- reengineering
- Process Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
It is a high paced and demanding environment. Looking at the tied timelines they are working under, the resources that will be assigned to this project need to be:
7.3.1 Able to produce results within a very short period of time,
7.3.2 Self starters and self motivating,
7.3.3 Able to absorb pressure,
7.3.4 Able to engage with the rest of the stakeholders as subject matter experts,
7.3.5 Professional in their conduct,