DevOps Engineer at Parvana

Jun 28, 2021

DevOps Engineer (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Working on complex challenges.

  • Delivering end-to-end applications and infrastructure solutions.

  • Assisting on larger projects or running smaller opportunities independently.

  • Designing, deploying and managing AWS Cloud systems.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary degree
  • AWS certification(s) would be ideal

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience as a technical specialist.
  • 2+ years of hands-on experience of programming in languages such as Python, Ruby, Go, Swift, Java, .Net, C++ or similar object-oriented language.
  • Experience with the following:
  • Automating cloud native technologies, deploying applications and provisioning infrastructure.
  • Developing cloud native CI/CD workflows and tools, such as Jenkins, Bamboo, TeamCity, Code Deploy (AWS) and/or GitLab.
  • Hands-on experience with Microservices and distributed application architecture, such as containers, Kubernetes and/or serverless technology.
  • Full software development lifecycle and delivery using Agile practices.

