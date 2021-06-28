Full Stack Software Developer

Contract Role (Start off with 3 Months Contract after that go into a 12 Months Contract that will be Renewed each year)

About the Role & Responsibilities

Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.

Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, or related field

Matric

Minimum Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years’ experience within an IT or Software Development role

At least 3 years’ experience in Angular & Node.JS

Technical competence / Technologies Experience:

Angular and .Net Core

Node.js

C#, Delphi, PHP, or other language experience

CSS knowledge

SOLID Design Principles

Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns

Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database

Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)

Knowledge on Entity Framework

Service-Oriented Architecture

Domain Driven Design

Agile & Scaled Agile Framework

Kanban

Advantageous:

Source Control (SVN, TFS)

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning

Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

Desired Skills:

Angular

Node

Node.JS

C#

.Net Core

Delphi

SOLID Design Principles

UX

UX Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position