Full Stack Software Developer

Jun 28, 2021

Contract Role (Start off with 3 Months Contract after that go into a 12 Months Contract that will be Renewed each year)

About the Role & Responsibilities

  • Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.
  • Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, or related field
  • Matric

Minimum Experience Required:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience within an IT or Software Development role
  • At least 3 years’ experience in Angular & Node.JS

Technical competence / Technologies Experience:

  • Angular and .Net Core
  • Node.js
  • C#, Delphi, PHP, or other language experience
  • CSS knowledge
  • SOLID Design Principles
  • Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns
  • Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database
  • Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
  • Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)
  • Knowledge on Entity Framework
  • Service-Oriented Architecture
  • Domain Driven Design
  • Agile & Scaled Agile Framework
  • Kanban

Advantageous:

  • Source Control (SVN, TFS)
  • Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira
  • Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning
  • Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Node
  • Node.JS
  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • Delphi
  • SOLID Design Principles
  • UX
  • UX Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

