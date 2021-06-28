Full Stack Software Developer

Contract Role (Start off with 3 Months Contract after that go into a 12 Months Contract that will be Renewed each year)
About the Role & Responsibilities
- Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.
- Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT, or related field
- Matric
Minimum Experience Required:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience within an IT or Software Development role
- At least 3 years’ experience in Angular & Node.JS
Technical competence / Technologies Experience:
- Angular and .Net Core
- Node.js
- C#, Delphi, PHP, or other language experience
- CSS knowledge
- SOLID Design Principles
- Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns
- Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database
- Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
- Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)
- Knowledge on Entity Framework
- Service-Oriented Architecture
- Domain Driven Design
- Agile & Scaled Agile Framework
- Kanban
Advantageous:
- Source Control (SVN, TFS)
- Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira
- Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning
- Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development