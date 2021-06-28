Global marketplace VC investments triple to historic high

Marketplaces are continuing to benefit from shifts born out of the pandemic and show no signs of slowing down.

According to the research data analysed and published by Definanzas.com, global venture capital (VC) investments into marketplaces hit a new all-time high in Q1 2021. It rose almost threefold from $9,9-billion in Q1 2020 to $280billion in Q1 2021. It is also $4-billion higher than the previous record.

Based on a Be STF projection, global marketplace sales are set to grow at a 20% CAGR between 2020 and 2025. In that period, the figure will rise from $3,5-trillion to $8,8-trillion. Their share of online sales will also grow, going from 19% to 24%.

Besides the massive increase in VC funding into marketplace, unicorn valuations in the space have also surged remarkably. From $2,2-trillion in January 2019, the figure soared by 70% to $5-trillion in Q1 2021.

Eighty-one new unicorns joined the ranks in 2020, bringing the total number to 370. Among them, the top 30 marketplace unicorns account for 79% of total valuation or $3,9-trillion. That marked a $1,6-trillion increase in valuation.

According to eMarketer, e-commerce accounted for a 7,4% share of total retail sales globally in 2015. The figure rose to 13,6% in 2019, posting a huge increase to 18% by 2020. It is set to rise further to19,5% in 2021 and 21,8% by 2024.

B2C sales accounted for 53% of total B2C online sales in 2020 or $2,45-trillion. It will grow at a 14% CAGR between 2020 and 2025 to $4,723-trillion, accounting for a 61% share of the total. On the other hand, B2B sales, which had a 7% share and a $1-trillion valuation in 2020, will grow at a 32% CAGR in the same period. The remarkable growth will drive its total valuation to $4-trillion and the segment’s share to 14%.