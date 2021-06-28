Intel core processors, Bridge Technology ready for Windows 11

New PCs enabled by Intel Core processors and Intel’s portfolio of intellectual property and platform technologies are ready to deliver the full potential of new Windows 11 experiences — allowing people to collaborate, create and connect in ways that are meaningful to them.

Intel and Microsoft have deepened their partnership to deliver a reimagined computing experience with Windows 11 for the more than three-quarters of Windows PCs powered by Intel processors1.

“Intel and Microsoft’s long-standing approach to OS, system architecture and hardware integration enables the best PC experience for customers,” says Gregory Bryant, Intel executive vice-president and GM: Client Computing Group.

“The combination of Windows 11 and Intel technologies and platforms offers unmatched performance, compatibility and experiences on Windows, and we’re bringing people’s favorite experiences from the phone to the PC with Intel Bridge Technology.”

New experiences include:

* Intel Bridge Technology, which expands mobile applications to run right on the PC, making it easier than ever to both be productive and play games all on one screen.

* Windows Snap and Thunderbolt 4 for a multi-monitor experience.

* Windows and Intel WiFi 6E, to connect anywhere, anytime from a PC — with more than 60 laptop designs on the market featuring WiFi 6E, among other capabilities.

Intel Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows. Intel’s multi-architecture XPU strategy provides the right engines for the right workloads by integrating CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution.

Intel has already verified more than 80 Windows-based Intel Evo platforms from top original equipment manufacturers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI and Samsung, among others.