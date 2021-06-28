PHP Developer (Back End)

Jun 28, 2021

Urgently seeking experienced back-end PHP Developer to build, test and set up cutting-edge website applications (backend) in an efficient matter and in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, inhouse PHP based Systems.

Responsibilities include:

  • Write clean, well designed code
  • Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related processes and tools
  • Collaboration with other Developers to fill data acquisition requirements
  • Research and assess implementation alternatives for new application features
  • Troubleshoot, test and maintain core product software and databases to ensure functionality and optimisation
  • Fix CSS, HTML and scripting compatabiltiiy issues between a variety of platforms and browsers
  • Develop procedures for ongoing website revision, recommend performance improvements and create / refine style guidelines for website content

Minimum qualifying criteria:

  • Matric
  • Related tertiary qualification
  • Solid back end PHP development experience (4years +)

Desired Skills:

  • PHP

About The Employer:

Well established and extremely dynamic company within the financial services industry. Excellent culture and work environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position