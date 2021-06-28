PHP Developer (Back End)

Urgently seeking experienced back-end PHP Developer to build, test and set up cutting-edge website applications (backend) in an efficient matter and in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, inhouse PHP based Systems.
Responsibilities include:
- Write clean, well designed code
- Develop and deploy new features to facilitate related processes and tools
- Collaboration with other Developers to fill data acquisition requirements
- Research and assess implementation alternatives for new application features
- Troubleshoot, test and maintain core product software and databases to ensure functionality and optimisation
- Fix CSS, HTML and scripting compatabiltiiy issues between a variety of platforms and browsers
- Develop procedures for ongoing website revision, recommend performance improvements and create / refine style guidelines for website content
Minimum qualifying criteria:
- Matric
- Related tertiary qualification
- Solid back end PHP development experience (4years +)
Desired Skills:
- PHP
About The Employer:
Well established and extremely dynamic company within the financial services industry. Excellent culture and work environment.