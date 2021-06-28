We are looking for skilled and experienced Python developer to join our team. The individual will
be involved in design, development, coding, customization, configuration, testing, and
deployment in support of our internal systems.
Python Developer requirements and qualifications
- BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with programming
experience.
- Thorough knowledge and understanding of the python programming language, with at
least 2 years of experience.
- Thorough knowledge of database systems, especially Postgres SQL.
- Background on working with SQL Server.
- Background on working with Odoo system will be a strong advantage.
- Demonstrable experience in working with Python frameworks, such as Django. Include
URL to previous projects where available.
- Strong background in object-oriented development.
- Database design and development (Postgres SQL & Microsoft SQL Server).
- Experience with Web Services and SDKs.
- Experience with any version control system such as (Git).
- Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.
- Passion for technology and knowledge.
Skills, Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive specs for feature development on our CRM system
- Assist in enhancing the existing system, by analyzing existing source code, and
identifying areas for modification and improvement
- Be involved in the creation of technical specifications and test plans for features being
developed
- Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to users.
NB: Candidates should be prepared to take a practical test.
Desired Skills:
- configuration
- coding
- Testing
- Django
- Odoo system
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree