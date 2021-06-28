Python Developer

We are looking for skilled and experienced Python developer to join our team. The individual will

be involved in design, development, coding, customization, configuration, testing, and

deployment in support of our internal systems.

Python Developer requirements and qualifications

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering, MIS, or equivalent with programming

experience.

Thorough knowledge and understanding of the python programming language, with at

least 2 years of experience.

Thorough knowledge of database systems, especially Postgres SQL.

Background on working with SQL Server.

Background on working with Odoo system will be a strong advantage.

Demonstrable experience in working with Python frameworks, such as Django. Include

URL to previous projects where available.

Strong background in object-oriented development.

Database design and development (Postgres SQL & Microsoft SQL Server).

Experience with Web Services and SDKs.

Experience with any version control system such as (Git).

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies.

Passion for technology and knowledge.

Skills, Duties and Responsibilities

Receive specs for feature development on our CRM system

Assist in enhancing the existing system, by analyzing existing source code, and

identifying areas for modification and improvement

Be involved in the creation of technical specifications and test plans for features being

developed

Monitor everyday activities on the system and provide 1st & 2nd line support to users.

NB: Candidates should be prepared to take a practical test.

Desired Skills:

configuration

coding

Testing

Django

Odoo system

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position