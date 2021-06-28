Scrum Master

Key accountabilities and decision ownership [max 5]: Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations

Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)

Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team

Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery

Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives

Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices

Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning

Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments to the team

Core competencies, knowledge and experience [max 5]: Is a role model for best practices in Agile process execution, motivating other team members to do the same

Ability to continue to monitor, learn, and implement industry best practices from the agile community

Natural “servant” leader, with strong ability to coach and develop others, an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, and focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance

Viewed by the wider organization as an effective and consistent collaborator, influencer, and negotiator, able to highlight internal and external dependencies and break down complex blockers

Excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, with the ability to inspire, influence, and update delivery teams and senior executives

Excellent facilitation, organization, and problem-solving skills, helping the team manage conflicts, challenges, escalating only when team processes have failed

Comfortable with ambiguity and working in fluid, fast-changing environments under pressure

Strong grounding in traditional project management practices

Good understanding of the business capability/user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes

Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and digital services market and emerging business and technology trends

Agile software development environment and methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD

Agile ceremonies, tools. and artefacts, e.g., retrospectives, demos, increment planning, information radiators

User story definition and team backlog management

Backlog item estimation

Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools

DevOps culture, processes. and tools