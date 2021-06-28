Scrum Master
Role profile
|Role title:
|Scrum Master
|Role purpose:
- The Scrum Master plays a crucial part in ensuring the success of our Digital Operating Model; helping us to become a leading digital company
- The Scrum Master is a servant leader to the DevOps delivery team, coaching agile methods, and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity
- This role is responsible for identifying risks, dependencies, and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution, coordinating with other teams and functional partners, and actively escalating when needed to ensure resolution
- This role is responsible for keeping a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives, regularly communicating status, changes in direction, and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks
|Key accountabilities and decision ownership
- Support the Product Owner in ensuring right-sized story writing, aligning priorities, and planning sprint iterations
- Coach team members on Agile methods and technical practices (e.g., CI/CD, TDD, etc.)
- Track and manage risks and issues of the delivery team
- Track and report on current status of all team members and the delivery
- Facilitating key agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, demos, and retrospectives
- Monitor and optimize agile processes and practices
- Promote continuous improvement through retrospectives and team learning
- Coordinate with other delivery teams, stakeholders, and partners to manage risks, interdependencies, and impediments to the team
|Core competencies, knowledge and experience [max 5]:
- Is a role model for best practices in Agile process execution, motivating other team members to do the same
- Ability to continue to monitor, learn, and implement industry best practices from the agile community
- Natural “servant” leader, with strong ability to coach and develop others, an inherent entrepreneurial spirit, and focuses on ever-improving team dynamics and performance
- Viewed by the wider organization as an effective and consistent collaborator, influencer, and negotiator, able to highlight internal and external dependencies and break down complex blockers
- Excellent stakeholder management and communications skills, with the ability to inspire, influence, and update delivery teams and senior executives
- Excellent facilitation, organization, and problem-solving skills, helping the team manage conflicts, challenges, escalating only when team processes have failed
- Comfortable with ambiguity and working in fluid, fast-changing environments under pressure
- Strong grounding in traditional project management practices
- Good understanding of the business capability/user journey, wider organizational goals, and desired product business outcomes
- Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and digital services market and emerging business and technology trends
- Agile software development environment and methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP. LSD, and FDD
- Agile ceremonies, tools. and artefacts, e.g., retrospectives, demos, increment planning, information radiators
- User story definition and team backlog management
- Backlog item estimation
- Continuous integration and continuous delivery methodologies and tools
- DevOps culture, processes. and tools
|Must have technical / professional qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or other related field
- A total of at least five to eight years relevant experience of which at least three years needs to be as a Scrum Master or Product Owner with agile teams
- Experience in designing and delivering complex digital capabilities
- Experience leading teams using agile methodologies in large-scale teams
- Certified Agile coach, Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Professional Scrum Master (PSM), SAFeCertified Scrum Master or similar
- Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD
- Certifications in traditional Project Management practices, e.g., Prince 2, PMP preferred
- JIRA/Confluence, MS Project, or equivalent experience preferred
Critical Thinking and Problem Solving
- Helps teams to identify blockers, risks and dependencies
- Helps teams to remove impediments (finds the right balance so that teams dont start seeing their own tasks as impediments)
- Ensures actions from retrospectives are managed as tasks on team boards
- Brings structure and focus to the way teams work
- Facilitates teams to estimate together (except in rare cases where only one person in the team understands the “How of a ticket”)
- Helps teams to identify root causes of failure
- Helps teams to understand what is in their control, what is not, and to focus on the prior.
Leadership and Support
- Reminds teams of the reason behind the ceremonies, values, principles and Way of Work, holds them accountable to these values and principles
- Protects teams from distractions (sometimes from themselves
- Helps to create a safe space along with Leadership
- Acts as an Ambassador for the team
- Coaches teams into becoming self-organising fostering high levels of transparency, visibility and curiosity
- Supports teams to optimise the way they work, including team board set-up, ceremony structure, communications, knowledge transfer, etc
- Facilitates team members keeping themselves accountable within their teams
- Encourages teams to swarm/collaborate on stories until they are “Done” (ticket Acceptance Criteria” must support this)
- Encourages teams to grow (not become complacent)
Communication
- Fosters flow of communication and removal of communication bottlenecks e.g. speak to my Scrum Master / Product Owner ensure communication flows to and from all relevant parties (teamwork, not individuals)
- Facilitates most ceremonies with outcome-based focus, assisting the Product Owner to facilitate reviews and the team to take ownership of their stand-ups
- Coaches teams on the difference between disruption and communication (delicate balance required to allow what is needed without allowing continuous disruption)
- Asks the hard questions in a respectful and helpful way, enables the team to do the same
