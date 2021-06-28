Senior Data Engineer/ Python Developer at Private

Description

We require a Senior Data Engineer with Python experience. The role requires extensive understanding and application of Python Development and building complex solutions and applications as well as extensive understanding and application of Python and data processing and transformation. Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL Development, Strong Understanding of Code Optimization, Understanding of Real-Time Data Processing and Streaming

Understanding of Apache Beam

Requirements

To enable the organization to build and support big data opensource solutions The person needs to be able to install and maintain production opensource environments to best practice standards; ensure consistency when implementing design principals and be able to manage source code efficiently using various source control technologies. The individual needs to be able to design and implement solutions using big data opensource and streaming technologies

Effectively conceptualise, design and create high quality, custom work flows and analytics solutions.

Develop, test, and implement big data solution designs.

Understand client requirements and establish knowledge of data for accurate design, analysis and retrieval.

Pull data from various data sources and combine it to store it in a datastore for analysis and retrieval.

Collaborating with end users on standardized and best practice approaches.

Making suggestions and enhancements on existing solutions.

Providing regular and timely feedback to clients on design and build status

Educating requestors as to appropriate and desirable parameters to ensure they get the information they need

Ensure all tasks are updated on agile boards in a timely manner

Assist Project Managers and Change and Training Managers with any project and training related administration tasks

Actively Upskill in relevant technologies as prescribed by team leadership

Integration and execution with Machine-learning models and AI in- flow.

Documentation and Design of Solutions

Preferred Qualifications:

B Degree – Computer Science / Engineering

Hortonworks Certified

Job Related Experience:

Minimum 4+ year’s work- experience with exposure to data pipeline development and solutions architecture as well as project management/coordination experience.

Behavioural Competencies:

Good Communication Skills

Good Presentation Skills

Good Adaptability

Must take Initiative

Good at Planning and organising

Good at Teamwork

Good at Influencing

Good at Problem Solving

Must have Attention to Detail

Must be good at Analytical Thinking

Must have a desire for Innovation

Must be able to conceptualise ideas

Desired Skills:

Python

Microsoft SQL Server

T-SQL Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

