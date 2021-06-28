Senior Java Developer at First National Bank

-
To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and technique
Exposure in OCEP platform within FNB (Adventageous)
- Identify and analyze user requirements
- Prioritize, assign, and execute tasks throughout the software development life cycle
- Develop Java EE applications
- Write well-designed, efficient code
- Review, test, and debug team members’ code
- Design database architecture
- Schedule product releases with internal teams
- Document development phases
- Ensure our applications are secure and up to date
Desired Skills:
- ?Java 8
- ?JEE 5
- ?JPA (Hibernate)
- ?java web services : REST (JAX-RS) and SOAP (JAX-WS)
- ?Servlets Technology
- ?Spring Boot
- ?JUNIT 5
- ?Ms SQL database
- ?Maven
- ?Gitlab
- ?Jenkins
- ?SonarQube
- ?Nexus
- ?CI/CD
- ?Linux
- ?IntelliJ
- ?Atlassian tools: Jira
- Confluence
- ?Agile development methodology
- ?Object Oriented Programming
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
