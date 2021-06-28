Senior Java Developer at First National Bank

To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards. To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and technique

Exposure in OCEP platform within FNB (Adventageous)

Identify and analyze user requirements

Prioritize, assign, and execute tasks throughout the software development life cycle

Develop Java EE applications

Write well-designed, efficient code

Review, test, and debug team members’ code

Design database architecture

Schedule product releases with internal teams

Document development phases

Ensure our applications are secure and up to date

Desired Skills:

?Java 8

?JEE 5

?JPA (Hibernate)

?java web services : REST (JAX-RS) and SOAP (JAX-WS)

?Servlets Technology

?Spring Boot

?JUNIT 5

?Ms SQL database

?Maven

?Gitlab

?Jenkins

?SonarQube

?Nexus

?CI/CD

?Linux

?IntelliJ

?Atlassian tools: Jira

Confluence

?Agile development methodology

?Object Oriented Programming

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

About Us

– make a promise

– be deeply invested

– value our differences

– build trust, not territory

– have courage

– always do the right thing

– stay curious

and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.

All appointments will be made in line with the Bank’s Employment Equity plan

The Bank actively supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities. We recommend that candidates be encouraged to declare their disability and consult the Bank should they require reasonable accommodation.

