Senior Java Full Stack Developer with Cloud Experience – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing the ultimate machinery!

This is an opportunity to take your Java | Cloud Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with this phenomenal manufacturing giant.

This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Technical landscape described as follows:

JEE 7

EJB2

Struts

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Typescript

Python

NodeJS

CI/CD –

REST services

RESTful APIs

SOAP

JSON

XML

Jenkins

Git

Sonar

Nexus

AWS

Azure

OpenShift

Reference Number for this position is ZH52431 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a cost to company salary of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

