Senior Java Full Stack Developer with Cloud Experience – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing the ultimate machinery!
This is an opportunity to take your Java | Cloud Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with this phenomenal manufacturing giant.
This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.
Technical landscape described as follows:
- JEE 7
- EJB2
- Struts
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Python
- NodeJS
- CI/CD –
- REST services
- RESTful APIs
- SOAP
- JSON
- XML
- Jenkins
- Git
- Sonar
- Nexus
- AWS
- Azure
- OpenShift
Reference Number for this position is ZH52431 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a cost to company salary of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- SOAP
- Git
- Javascript
- Typescript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma