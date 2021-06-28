Senior SQL Database Administrator at Private

The Senior SQL Database Administrator will support the business in achieving its strategic objectives within the Data Services Business Unit and will be responsible for consulting with clients on complex information technology challenges. As and Microsoft SQL database administrator you will be responsible for the upkeep of Client SQL environments on premises and in the cloud with minimal downtime. The job will require an organized self-starter that can support clients and work within the larger team to better the service delivered to the clients.

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server technologies (2012 and later), having acquired the necessary certifications and a Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems as area of specialisation or equivalent

Requirements

Perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting on multiple client environments.

Performs project management tasks as needed to ensure all requirements are delivered on time, and meeting user requirements. They will participate in, and may lead projects and ensure their timely delivery.

Has knowledge of all Britehouse Digital products, services and solution lines. They contribute to, and will often technically lead, new business intelligence projects.

Will be required to work on multiple client environments within a short space of time to assist with break/ x and sourcing business requirements, estimating hours for the build, and developing from those specifications.

Work within a team to deliver a solution to our clients and will need to be able to deliver portions of a solution as well as an entire solution. It is expected that a Microsoft Business Intelligence Developer will be able to carry a conceptual design through to a fully functional system.

Duties will include scheduled reporting, call management and operational tasks like CAB meetings.

All aspects of SQL needs to be looked after and advised on to the other teams, internal, client side and 3rd party. Where issues do arise, that are not resolved in a timely manner, the person needs to be able to communicate effectively to escalate. Good people skills and inter team relationships are of the upmost importance. The person will also need to be able to self-organize and manage personal capacity to deliver all requirements according to process and SLA.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

Perform database administration, maintenance, performance tuning, security, and troubleshooting.

Understand and able to deploy High Availability Data solutions.

Understand and able to implement, troubleshoot and manage transactional Replication

Working knowledge of mirroring, log shipping, DR processes, recoveries and restores.

Strong understanding of database security including encryption.

Knowledge of database licensing.

Provide daily health check reports.

Respond to customer requests.

Understand backup processes and management and their impact in database environments.

Be able to plan and implement environment migrations.

Knowledge of OS clustering setup and troubleshooting.

Develop, maintain, perform, and test database backup and recovery strategies and procedures.

Perform database installations, configurations, upgrades, and migrations.

Provide proactive performance monitoring, and capacity planning for future database and server growth.

Develop and maintain best practices database documentation.

Administer and maintain database and user security policies and standards

Work closely and effectively and maintain good relationship with DBA team members, and in-house software development, project management, QA, and system admin teams.

Research, and evaluate new databases trends and technologies and provide best practices and recommendations.

Support strategic decision making for technology base.

Design, evaluate and recommend best practices for database models and architecture.

Manage standards and strategies for security, database objects, and backup / recovery.

Monitor capacity and performance, troubleshooting, and proactively resolving a wide variety of problems. Establish and maintain standards, procedures and automation strategies for tools and monitoring.

Participate or lead development of smaller projects and ensure their timely delivery.

Participate and contribute in the team’s development process.

Work with technical contacts from other teams or external partners on integration projects.

Mentor less experienced members of the team in technology and processes.

Keep abreast with latest developments in Database technologies and share knowledge with the team.

Ability to provide on-call and 24×7 DBA support.

Willing to travel for work occasionally.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required (not-negotiable):

Advantageous (nice to have):

ITIL Foundation certification

KNOWLEDGE

Required (not-negotiable):

Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) methodologies

Advantageous (nice to have):

Understanding of Managed Services, and the ability to manage enterprise level environments, whilst adhering to service level agreements and levels of reporting.

Understanding of Project Management concepts.

Specialised presentation skills to a senior/strategic audience

Understanding of MSF and MOF.

Development skills in SQL including report writing and SSIS package development.

Application development skills

PowerShell proficiency

AZURE experience, setup, configuration and troubleshooting.

SQL 2019 DBC experience

ATTRIBUTES AND COMPETENCIES

Required:

Strong analytical and problem solving abilitie

Clear and logical thinking

Team player that is easy to work with and that functions in any size team

Demonstrates personal motivation and a positive attitude

Uses initiative, shows determination and commitment to delivery

Copes under pressure

Demonstrates resilience

Facilitation Skills

Strong work ethic and drive for results

Values quality and produce high quality work at all times

Good verbal and written communication skills, including an extensive vocabulary of general language and ICT terminology

Reliable – ensures that if an assignment is allocated, it will be completed as agreed

Willing to learn other platforms

Demonstrates high ethics and adherence to Dimension Data values

Self-motivated, with a keen passion to stay ahead of the trends.

Risk management/risk mitigation skills.

ADDITIONAL MUST-HAVES

Must be willing to work overtime when required

Must be willing travel to customer sites as and when required

Own transport essential.

