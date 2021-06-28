Software Engineers (.NET & Azure Experience)

We are looking to connect with Mid & Snr Software Engineers with experience in financial services or consulting.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science / relevant qualification

5+ years’ experience

.NET Standard Framework

.NET Core

and C#

HTML

CSS

SASS/LESS

JavaScript

and TypeScript

Angular or React experience

REST APIs

JSON

SQL

Microsoft Azure and DevOps

SA Citizen

Residing in Johannesburg

About The Employer:

