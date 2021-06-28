Software Engineers (.NET & Azure Experience)

We are looking to connect with Mid & Snr Software Engineers with experience in financial services or consulting.
If this sounds like something you would be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science / relevant qualification
- 5+ years’ experience
- .NET Standard Framework
- .NET Core
- and C#
- HTML
- CSS
- SASS/LESS
- JavaScript
- and TypeScript
- Angular or React experience
- REST APIs
- JSON
- SQL
- Microsoft Azure and DevOps
- SA Citizen
- Residing in Johannesburg
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.