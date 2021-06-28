Software Engineers (.NET & Azure Experience)

Jun 28, 2021

We are looking to connect with Mid & Snr Software Engineers with experience in financial services or consulting.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science / relevant qualification
  • 5+ years’ experience
  • .NET Standard Framework
  • .NET Core
  • and C#
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • SASS/LESS
  • JavaScript
  • and TypeScript
  • Angular or React experience
  • REST APIs
  • JSON
  • SQL
  • Microsoft Azure and DevOps
  • SA Citizen
  • Residing in Johannesburg

About The Employer:

About The Employer:

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us
within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

