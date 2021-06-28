Technical Assistant Wellfields at City of Cape Town Municipality

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

WATER AND WASTE – BULK WATER
TECHNICAL ASSISTANT: WELLFIELDS
BASIC SALARY: R192 649 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 92/21 – ATLANTIS WATER SCHEME AND STEENBRAS TMG

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 (Senior Certificate) preferably with Mathematics or NTC3 Water
  • One (1) year’s Wellfield or filtration pond operational experience will be advantageous
  • Supervisory experience will be advantageous
  • Required to work in all weather conditions
  • Computer literacy in Excel and MS Word
  • Valid Code B driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

  • Performing Wellfields monitoring and data collection
  • Performing borehole volumetric, step drawdown testing and water sampling
  • Performing sampling and lab analysis of ground and final water
  • Monitoring, analysing and recording of biofouling/clogging of boreholes and equipment
  • Using instrumentation and SCADA to measure water levels, water quantities, borehole production etc.
  • Drafting minor reports of condition assessment, of borehole water, equipment and other operational aspects, including updating records
  • Assisting ground water specialist and other authorities with related tasks
  • Arranging tools, equipment and transporting of equipment required
  • Assessing and assisting environmental requirements safety, health, risk and quality programs.

PLEASE NOTE: THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE MIGHT TRAVEL WITHIN THE CITY OF CAPE TOWN IF REQUIRED AND MAY BE REQUIRED TO WORK OVERTIME WHEN REQUIRED.

Closing date: 9 July 2021

