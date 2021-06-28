Technical Assistant Wellfields at City of Cape Town Municipality

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

WATER AND WASTE – BULK WATER

TECHNICAL ASSISTANT: WELLFIELDS

BASIC SALARY: R192 649 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 92/21 – ATLANTIS WATER SCHEME AND STEENBRAS TMG

Requirements:

Grade 12 (Senior Certificate) preferably with Mathematics or NTC3 Water

One (1) year’s Wellfield or filtration pond operational experience will be advantageous

Supervisory experience will be advantageous

Required to work in all weather conditions

Computer literacy in Excel and MS Word

Valid Code B driver’s licence.

Key performance areas:

Performing Wellfields monitoring and data collection

Performing borehole volumetric, step drawdown testing and water sampling

Performing sampling and lab analysis of ground and final water

Monitoring, analysing and recording of biofouling/clogging of boreholes and equipment

Using instrumentation and SCADA to measure water levels, water quantities, borehole production etc.

Drafting minor reports of condition assessment, of borehole water, equipment and other operational aspects, including updating records

Assisting ground water specialist and other authorities with related tasks

Arranging tools, equipment and transporting of equipment required

Assessing and assisting environmental requirements safety, health, risk and quality programs.

PLEASE NOTE: THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE MIGHT TRAVEL WITHIN THE CITY OF CAPE TOWN IF REQUIRED AND MAY BE REQUIRED TO WORK OVERTIME WHEN REQUIRED.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

Closing date: 9 July 2021

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

