Technical Assistant Wellfields at City of Cape Town Municipality

WATER AND WASTE – BULK WATER
TECHNICAL ASSISTANT: WELLFIELDS
BASIC SALARY: R192 649 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 92/21 – ATLANTIS WATER SCHEME AND STEENBRAS TMG
Requirements:
- Grade 12 (Senior Certificate) preferably with Mathematics or NTC3 Water
- One (1) year’s Wellfield or filtration pond operational experience will be advantageous
- Supervisory experience will be advantageous
- Required to work in all weather conditions
- Computer literacy in Excel and MS Word
- Valid Code B driver’s licence.
Key performance areas:
- Performing Wellfields monitoring and data collection
- Performing borehole volumetric, step drawdown testing and water sampling
- Performing sampling and lab analysis of ground and final water
- Monitoring, analysing and recording of biofouling/clogging of boreholes and equipment
- Using instrumentation and SCADA to measure water levels, water quantities, borehole production etc.
- Drafting minor reports of condition assessment, of borehole water, equipment and other operational aspects, including updating records
- Assisting ground water specialist and other authorities with related tasks
- Arranging tools, equipment and transporting of equipment required
- Assessing and assisting environmental requirements safety, health, risk and quality programs.
PLEASE NOTE: THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE MIGHT TRAVEL WITHIN THE CITY OF CAPE TOWN IF REQUIRED AND MAY BE REQUIRED TO WORK OVERTIME WHEN REQUIRED.
