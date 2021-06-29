CIB Digital Technician – Android Developer

Job Description:
Apply critical thinking & problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications
What are the specific competencies required?
- BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant technical qualification
- Min 5 years relevant experience
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools
- Experience implementing software solutions using design patterns and understanding of SOLID principles
- Good understanding of mobile security topics, e.g. code obfuscation, encryption, reverse engineering
Solid experience with the following:
- Building user interfaces based on Android UI standards
- Implementing mobile functionality with the Android SDK
- Kotlin /MVVM Architecture /Architecture components (ViewModel, LiveData, Navigation & Lifecycles)
- Data Binding o Repository pattern /Main third party libraries like RxJava, Retrofit, Dagger
- Ability to work on and build Android libraries
- Writing unit and integration tests
- Working with design teams to define feasible user interface designs to achieve business goals
- Implementing high fidelity design for mobile platforms
- Building and deploying mobile applications to the Google Play Store
- Consuming web services (JSON, serialization, async networking)
- Debugging Android applications for leaks or CPU, memory, power and/or graphical rendering issues
- Optimising performance for mobile applications
- Error handling
- Supporting existing mobile applications
- Basic knowledge/experience of Azure DevOps pipelines Outputs
What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?
- Build reusable front-end components and libraries for future use across multiple projects
- Build highly interactive and functional mobile applications
- Prepare mobile applications for release to app stores
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications
- Collaborate and communicate effectively with business stakeholders, design, QA and backend team members Deliverables What result needs to be achieved?
We deliver a wide range of Digital products (which include mobile and web applications as well as APIs). This opportunity will span across Corporate, Investment, Client and Colleague based projects with the ultimate deliverable being to implement new solutions