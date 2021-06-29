CIB Digital Technician – Android Developer

Job Description:

Apply critical thinking & problem-solving skills to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle & quickly produce well-organised, optimized, and documented source code to deliver high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications

What are the specific competencies required?

BSc degree in Computer Science or relevant technical qualification

Min 5 years relevant experience

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools

Experience implementing software solutions using design patterns and understanding of SOLID principles

Good understanding of mobile security topics, e.g. code obfuscation, encryption, reverse engineering

Solid experience with the following:

Building user interfaces based on Android UI standards

Implementing mobile functionality with the Android SDK

Kotlin /MVVM Architecture /Architecture components (ViewModel, LiveData, Navigation & Lifecycles)

Data Binding o Repository pattern /Main third party libraries like RxJava, Retrofit, Dagger

Ability to work on and build Android libraries

Writing unit and integration tests

Working with design teams to define feasible user interface designs to achieve business goals

Implementing high fidelity design for mobile platforms

Building and deploying mobile applications to the Google Play Store

Consuming web services (JSON, serialization, async networking)

Debugging Android applications for leaks or CPU, memory, power and/or graphical rendering issues

Optimising performance for mobile applications

Error handling

Supporting existing mobile applications

Basic knowledge/experience of Azure DevOps pipelines Outputs

What are the key performance areas and daily responsibilities?

Build reusable front-end components and libraries for future use across multiple projects

Build highly interactive and functional mobile applications

Prepare mobile applications for release to app stores

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to their applications

Collaborate and communicate effectively with business stakeholders, design, QA and backend team members Deliverables What result needs to be achieved?

We deliver a wide range of Digital products (which include mobile and web applications as well as APIs). This opportunity will span across Corporate, Investment, Client and Colleague based projects with the ultimate deliverable being to implement new solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position