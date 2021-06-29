Commvault is HPE’s GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year

Commvault has won the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) GreenLake Momentum Partner of the Year Award at HPE Discover 2021.

According to HPE, the 2021 Partner of the Year Awards recognise partners from across the HPE ecosystem for their incredible commitment to customer excellence, continued strong performance, focus on growth, and dedication to mutual achievements. Winners were selected based on financial performance, innovative solutions, and ability to drive transformative business outcomes for shared customers.

“In the last year, I’ve seen HPE partners go above and beyond the call of duty. I’m incredibly proud to honour them with these accolades,” says George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at HPE. “As a channel-led company, HPE is committed to supporting our partners with the best-in-industry innovation, initiatives, and expertise to drive differentiation and deliver better outcomes to our shared customers. We are grateful for the continued strong partnership, which allows us to collaborate and grow together, while setting a new standard for our joint success.”

“It’s an honour to be one of HPE’s top partners for the third straight year. Commvault and HPE both believe that embodying partner-first values and a strong commitment to delivering better outcomes to our shared customers are critical elements that help them unleash their growth potential,” says John Tavares, vice-president: worldwide partner organisation for Commvault. “We are more excited than ever about our growing partnership with HPE. Our collaborative innovations with GreenLake Backup-as-a-Service and our tight integration with HPE technology gives our customers simple, flexible and radically scalable solutions, whether on-premises or in the cloud.”

Commvault’s Intelligent Data Services Platform leverages all parts of Commvault’s existing portfolio via a broad set of delivery models that vary from software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, to increasingly SaaS–a critical differentiator in the market. This platform includes the following set of services: Data Management & Protection, Data Security, Data Compliance & Governance, Data Transformation, and Data Insights. The new Intelligent Data Services provide comprehensive, end-to-end storage and workload support regardless of where they reside.