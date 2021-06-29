Master Plan Project Manager at South African Sugar Association

About SASA

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a diverse range of highly specialized services to the South African sugar industry and our activities are funded in the main by the sugarcane growers and sugar milling companies. Our mission is to provide specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness and sustainability of the South African sugar industry. SASA operates from approximately 45 sites in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. These include Kwa-Shukela and South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) based in Mount Edgecombe, the Shukela Training Centre at Mount Edgecombe and Mtunzini, the Sugar Terminals at Maydon Wharf and at Maputo, currently 11 Cane Testing centres, seven SASRI research stations, 17 Pest & Disease / Biosecurity offices and the SASA Pretoria offices. SASA is an extremely diverse organisation employing approximately 1000 people in a wide range of specialist areas including Agricultural, Science, Engineering, Management and a range of Business-related fields.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Mr. Ebrahim Patel and Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms. Thoko Didiza together with the South African Sugar Association (SASA) and industry stakeholders signed the Sugarcane Value Chain Master Plan to 2030, in November 2020. The Master Plan is a social compact between stakeholders, including the industry, government, downstream users and consumers and labour unions, and seeks to stabilize, reorganise and grow the sugar industry into a thriving economic contributor. The first phase of the Master Plan is focussed on restructuring and setting the foundations for diversification. The timeframe for the first phase of the Master Plan is 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2023.

The dtic together with SASA seeks the services of a Project Manager for a 1-year contract (August 2021 to July 2022), who would:1. Manage the Master Plan Project Management Office at the dtic;2. Perform overarching programme management functions related to the Master Plan;3. Be responsible for the overall coordination and administration of Task Teams created under the auspices of the Master Plan;4. Support the development of Terms of Reference as well as work plans for these Task Teams, where required;5. Create and maintain reporting systems and structures and ensure regular reporting from all Task Teams;6. Monitor progress on key deadlines and deliverables as reported by Task Teams;7. Lead and/or support governance structures at national level such as the Weekly Convenors meeting, the Project Steering Committee, or other national overarching structures that may be created;8. Support the Master Plan Executive Oversight Committee and perform secretarial functions for said forum;9. Maintain a Master Plan information repository.

The successful candidate would:1. Have a proven track record in high level business plan implementation and management and should be able to liaise with people at a senior level;2. Possess outstanding communication skills;3. Be suitably qualified to operate in a complex business and project environment;4. Have a strong focus on people co-ordination and management;5. Pay close attention to detail;6. Have experience in coordinating multiple teams;7. Have experience in project management in a regulated environment.

The role is expected to be based in Pretoria.

Our Recruitment Philosophy

At the South African Sugar Association (SASA), we aim to attract suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill our vacancies, with transformation, alleviation of unemployment and equal opportunities for the vulnerable, including people with disabilities as key objectives of our strategy. Our recruitment efforts and practices are aimed towards South African citizens as guided by the provisions of the Employment Equity Act, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and the Skills Development Act before any consideration is afforded to non-citizens. Professional and accredited pre-selection competency and psychometric assessments are part of our pre-appointment processes as well as credit and criminal-record verifications.

