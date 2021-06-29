Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Jun 29, 2021

Our client is looking for a Dynamics Warehousing Consultant to join their team.

Fully remote 6 month contract.

Skills required:

  • Inventory Management
  • Procurement and Sourcing
  • Product Information Management
  • Transportation Management
  • Vendor Collaboration
  • Warehouse Management
  • Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen
  • Ability to lead and motivate technical communities
  • Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change
  • Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations
  • Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

