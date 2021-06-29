Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Dynamics Warehousing Consultant to join their team.

Fully remote 6 month contract.

Skills required:

Inventory Management

Procurement and Sourcing

Product Information Management

Transportation Management

Vendor Collaboration

Warehouse Management

Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen

Ability to lead and motivate technical communities

Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change

Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations

Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics

warehouse consultant

inventory management

procurement

sourcing

transportation

vendor

warehouse management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

