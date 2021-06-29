Microsoft Consultant at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Dynamics Warehousing Consultant to join their team.
Fully remote 6 month contract.
Skills required:
- Inventory Management
- Procurement and Sourcing
- Product Information Management
- Transportation Management
- Vendor Collaboration
- Warehouse Management
- Demonstrate effective balance between business and technical acumen
- Ability to lead and motivate technical communities
- Ability to effectively recognize and adapt to change
- Ability to handle customer critical issues and work in difficult situations
- Ability to evaluate end-user business requirements, translate them into technical specifications, and then develop and implement the appropriate technical solutions
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics
- warehouse consultant
- inventory management
- procurement
- sourcing
- transportation
- vendor
- warehouse management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years