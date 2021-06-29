Salesforce, AWS partnership creates opportunities in SA

Cloud enterprise technology company BlueSky will be spearheading the rollout of new intelligent applications to accelerate digital transformation in South Africa.

Last week Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce announced a new development in their global strategic partnership, making it possible for large businesses to securely and seamlessly leverage off the capabilities of both platforms, harnessing an immensely powerful combination of technologies. Users will soon be able to use the integrated capabilities of both providers to quickly build and deploy new business applications that will enable them to significantly fuel their digital transformation.

Developers will be able to build custom applications that will extend and enhance the power of both platforms by connecting Salesforce data and workflows to solutions running AWS and by embedding AWS services for voice, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine Learning (ML) directly into new Salesforce solutions.

BlueSky provides AWS, Salesforce and Data Analytics services in South Africa.

“The most important and immediate benefit of this development is that it will enable businesses to fully automate workflow and to maintain a single view of the customer,” says Mncedisi Mayekiso, BlueSky’s chief revenue officer. “In particular, it will give our large clients, like banks, financial institutions and telecommunications companies, customer relationship management tools and capabilities that they’ve only been able to dream of to date.”

Mayekiso says that the extension of the AWS/Salesforce partnership will expand the horizon for digital transformation exponentially.

“It’s a welcome development, and we warmly congratulate AWS and Salesforce on the far-sighted extension of their extended partnership.”