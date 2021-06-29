Senior C# Developer – REMOTE – R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join a consulting house specialising in Robotics Process Automation, Intelligent Automation and Optical Character Recognition. This is the perfect opportunity take a step out of your comfort zone and get your fingers entrenched in next level tech!

You will work with SA’s leading financial & insurance companies as they venture into uncharted territories within AI and Robotics.

All of this from the comfort of your own home.

Requirements:

5-8 years’ experience coding in C# development

Expertise in .Net Core and SQL

Experience in UWP (Universal Windows Platform)

Azure experience (advantageous)

Qualifications:

BSc degree in Computer Science

Track record of being mathematically minded (achieving B+ or higher in Matric and on transcripts)

Reference Number for this position is RS53140 which is a permanent, remote role offering a salary of up to R850k CTC salary negotiable on experience.

E-mail me on [Email Address Removed] at [URL Removed] or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

Net Core

SQL

UWP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position