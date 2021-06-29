Senior SQL DBA

Description

The Senior SQL Database Administrator will support the business in achieving its strategic objectives within the Data Services Business Unit and will be responsible for consulting with clients on complex information technology challenges. As and Microsoft SQL database administrator you will be responsible for the upkeep of Client SQL environments on premises and in the cloud with minimal downtime. The job will require an organized self-starter that can support clients and work within the larger team to better the service delivered to the clients.

Minimum of 6+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server technologies (2012 and later), having acquired the necessary certifications and a Bachelor’s Degree with Computer Science, Information Technology or Information Systems as area of specialization or equivalent

Desired Skills:

microsoft SQL server

ITIL

Software development lifecycle

SSIS

MSF

MOF

powershell

Azure

SQL 2019 DBC

Query optimization

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

