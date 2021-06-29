Solution Architect

They are currently looking for a Solutions Architect: RPA.

Description:

Responsible for the design of one or more applications or services within the organisation and will be part of the solution development team. He or she must have a balanced mix of technical and business skills, as well as Robotic Automation Process experience; and will often work with an enterprise architect for strategic direction.

Key Responsibilities / Primary Functions:

4th industrial revolution knowledge

RPA, Chatbots

Full-Stack development (python, javascript, java, C, C++, SQL… multiple databases)

Big data, AI/analytics platforms and usage

All major cloud computing with the latest trend like containerisation etc…

Various operating systems

Mobile app development

Solution architecture

Agile methodologies and waste/risk mitigation like Six Sigma

Strategic planning execution

Resource management

Budgeting

Integration

Opensource

Overall keeping up to date with technology

Desired Skills:

RPA

Robotic Automation Process

Solution Architect

