Systems Analyst (Devops) at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

The Job Requirements:

Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices

Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment)

Experience with Java build automation tools (Maven, Gradle, Jenkins, IBM Websphere).

Experience with programming languages (Java / J2EE)

Experience with database technologies (PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2, etc.)

Experience using application monitoring tools (App Dynamics)

Experience with API design using OpenAPI Standard 3.x

Experience with Container Orchestration: Kubernetes, Docker, Docker Swarm

Experience in Cloud technology: Deployment and Hosting of web services on cloud

Knowledge of IT infrastructure (Virtual Machines, etc.):

Not essential but would be valuable

Knowledge of Message processing and caching mechanism: Kafka, Rabbit MQ, Redis

Knowledge of Monitoring Tools (Prometheus + Grafana)

Knowledge of ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana)

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent or 6 months participation of the Graduate Development Programme.

5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications

Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications

Experience working on complex software projects

Outputs:

Collaborate with Architects to design and implement DevOps practices Collaborate with Architects to design and implement DevOps practices across product delivery.

Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.

Coordinate and perform deployments of product releases to various environments stages

Interface with various service teams in order to provision required infrastructure (databases, cloud resources etc.)

Provision and maintain tools to help maintain and support the product (Automation, Logging, Monitoring tools etc.)

Manual and Automated testing of Product infrastructure and key Component Services to ensure overall Product Health.

Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.

Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.

System monitoring administration of the IBM WebSphere MQ/IIB and Axway CFT/SFT.

Monitoring of VM environments with several active REST-Services

Responsible for troubleshooting and main contact partner for stakeholders

Planning and executing disaster recovery plans in coordination with other teams

Provide guidance to development colleagues for operational premises

Collaborate with others to advance and standardise DevOps practises within the IT Hub.

Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

