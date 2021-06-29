Systems Analyst: Digital Payments at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- As a System Analyst you will be monitoring current processes and implementing new solutions with the goal to improve overall business efficiency.
- You will be working with our team of software engineers and analyst developers who are proficient in IT, programming and software development.
Experience
Minimum:
- 3 years of Remote Banking/On-line Banking product development and testing level
Ideal:
- 10 + years in a payment and software development environment
- Experience of payments within an electronic channel (in areas such as Mobile, USSD, POS and ATM) will be advantageous
- Experience in enterprise logging software: Kibana / Grafana
- Experience in the configuration and setup of payment systems (card)
- Expeirence in Atlassian tools: Jira and Confluence
- Experience in Formulating and executing SQL / JQL scripts.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce
Knowledge
Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:
- Remote Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities
- Retail banking and payments: business development in electronic delivery channels or self-service channels environment: e.g. Card; Internet banking; Cell phone banking; Digital Payments; payment systems (Visa / MasterCard)
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Communications Skills
- Business writing skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals