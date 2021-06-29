Systems Analyst: Digital Payments at Capitec

Jun 29, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • As a System Analyst you will be monitoring current processes and implementing new solutions with the goal to improve overall business efficiency.

  • You will be working with our team of software engineers and analyst developers who are proficient in IT, programming and software development.

Experience

Minimum:

  • 3 years of Remote Banking/On-line Banking product development and testing level

Ideal:

  • 10 + years in a payment and software development environment

  • Experience of payments within an electronic channel (in areas such as Mobile, USSD, POS and ATM) will be advantageous

  • Experience in enterprise logging software: Kibana / Grafana

  • Experience in the configuration and setup of payment systems (card)

  • Expeirence in Atlassian tools: Jira and Confluence

  • Experience in Formulating and executing SQL / JQL scripts.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce

Knowledge

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job:

  • Remote Banking: Online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities

  • Retail banking and payments: business development in electronic delivery channels or self-service channels environment: e.g. Card; Internet banking; Cell phone banking; Digital Payments; payment systems (Visa / MasterCard)

Skills

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Business writing skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

