Technical Business Analyst – Digital Communications/Marketing at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is currently searching for an experienced technical digital communications business analyst to join their solutions team. Their ideal candidate is well-versed in cloud-based digital communication platforms, data management, CRM systems and knows how to effectively document a technical business requirement and map out the required solution.

This role requires an experienced technical digital communication business analyst who can work closely with clients and various stakeholders to analyse and help solve digital communication requirements. Knowledge and experience with databases and API integrations will be required to ensure that the best technical solution is implemented for clients using their CPaaS infrastructure.

Responsibilities:

Work with clients to identify, map and document business requirements and processes at a technical level

Help clients find solutions to digital communication problems using CPaaS capabilities

Work with developers to help integrate new systems, programs, and applications

Conduct analysis on client processes, data, and communication platforms

Create detailed business requirement and scoping documentation for effective project execution

Manage the implementation of projects and solutions

Collaborate with internal teams to develop technical solutions according to client requirements

Manage projects from initial requirements to completion and ensure professional delivery and cost containment

Design, document, and maintain internal and external system processes

Communicate key insights and findings to the product team

Identify ways to improve the delivery of value to the customer

Provide accurate and in-depth client reports to show the value and impact of solutions

Ensure that project resources are allocated correctly and cost for appropriately

Help develop and improve internal team processes

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant Tertiary degree in information systems or computer science

2 5 years experience as a Technical Business/Systems Analyst

2 3 years experience in Digital Communications Project Management

Minimum 2 years experience creating technical solution process documentation

Experience working with multiple stakeholders in developing technical solutions

Strong understanding of AWS features and capabilities

Experience working with CRM platforms (Dynamics 365, SAP)

Understanding of data management and processing

Highly proficient technical writing capabilities

Proficient with process mapping tools, I.e., Lucid Chart

Behavioural Skills:

Must be highly organised with an ability to manage complex projects in a professional manner

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

Must be able to manage own workload and timelines

Ability to work well as part of a team and drive completion of client deliverables

Highly professional and capable of managing positive client relationships

Motivated and self-driven

Interpersonal skills negotiation and influencing skills

Conflict management

