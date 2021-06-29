Technical Business Analyst – Digital Communications/Marketing at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client is currently searching for an experienced technical digital communications business analyst to join their solutions team. Their ideal candidate is well-versed in cloud-based digital communication platforms, data management, CRM systems and knows how to effectively document a technical business requirement and map out the required solution.
This role requires an experienced technical digital communication business analyst who can work closely with clients and various stakeholders to analyse and help solve digital communication requirements. Knowledge and experience with databases and API integrations will be required to ensure that the best technical solution is implemented for clients using their CPaaS infrastructure.
Responsibilities:
- Work with clients to identify, map and document business requirements and processes at a technical level
- Help clients find solutions to digital communication problems using CPaaS capabilities
- Work with developers to help integrate new systems, programs, and applications
- Conduct analysis on client processes, data, and communication platforms
- Create detailed business requirement and scoping documentation for effective project execution
- Manage the implementation of projects and solutions
- Collaborate with internal teams to develop technical solutions according to client requirements
- Manage projects from initial requirements to completion and ensure professional delivery and cost containment
- Design, document, and maintain internal and external system processes
- Communicate key insights and findings to the product team
- Identify ways to improve the delivery of value to the customer
- Provide accurate and in-depth client reports to show the value and impact of solutions
- Ensure that project resources are allocated correctly and cost for appropriately
- Help develop and improve internal team processes
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary degree in information systems or computer science
- 2 5 years experience as a Technical Business/Systems Analyst
- 2 3 years experience in Digital Communications Project Management
- Minimum 2 years experience creating technical solution process documentation
- Experience working with multiple stakeholders in developing technical solutions
- Strong understanding of AWS features and capabilities
- Experience working with CRM platforms (Dynamics 365, SAP)
- Understanding of data management and processing
- Highly proficient technical writing capabilities
- Proficient with process mapping tools, I.e., Lucid Chart
Behavioural Skills:
- Must be highly organised with an ability to manage complex projects in a professional manner
- Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights
- Must be able to manage own workload and timelines
- Ability to work well as part of a team and drive completion of client deliverables
- Highly professional and capable of managing positive client relationships
- Motivated and self-driven
- Interpersonal skills negotiation and influencing skills
- Conflict management