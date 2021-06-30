Altron Arrow expands pens OPSWAT agreement

Arrow Electronics has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with global cybersecurity company OPSWAT to offer its MetaDefender and MetaAccess cybersecurity suite of critical infrastructure protection products.

The solutions offer customers malware protection and detection capabilities within an organisation’s existing IT solutions and infrastructure, as well as the ability to help ensure that the network connection and the endpoint device is visible, allowed or blocked appropriately in line with threats.

“The agreement between Arrow and OPSWAT means that customers can be safe in the knowledge that vulnerabilities – even those unknown to them, are taken care of,” says Alessandro Porro, vice-president: global channels at OPSWAT. “There are an increasing number of weaknesses across critical infrastructure within organisations and vulnerabilities are often found where least expected. OPSWAT’s suite of cybersecurity products can handle common attack vectors so that stakeholder’s personal information and an organisation’s intellectual and critical infrastructure property remains intact.”

“We are really excited with this new OPSWAT agreement as it strengthens our cyber security offering immensely,” says Gyula Wendler , senior manager engineering at Altron Arrow South Africa. “ As OPSWAT is a leading supplier of critical infrastructure protection solutions, this allows us to not only offer cyber security solutions to the ICT market, but also to our traditional customers in the manufacturing environment which focus on market verticals such as government, utilities and others.”