C# Developer – Cape Town

Are you an experienced C# developer looking to further your skills set within the Western Cape Market?

Job & Company Description:

Actively support and assist with all aspects of our system software development and implementation.

Work and contribute as a partner within a small dynamic team.

Resolve issues.

Ability to focus and deliver agreed developments on time with minimal supervision

Assist where necessary with requirements outside the scope of pure software development.

Education:

Matric Certificate

Tertiary Education

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3+ years experience building and maintaining C#

ASP.NET

MS SQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Experience in TypeScript beneficial

Experience with Angular/AngularJs beneficial

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Lee Ann Jacobs

[Email Address Removed]

Researcher

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position