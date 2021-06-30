C# Developer – Cape Town

Are you an experienced C# developer looking to further your skills set within the Western Cape Market?
Job & Company Description:

  • Actively support and assist with all aspects of our system software development and implementation.
  • Work and contribute as a partner within a small dynamic team.
  • Resolve issues.
  • Ability to focus and deliver agreed developments on time with minimal supervision
  • Assist where necessary with requirements outside the scope of pure software development.

Education:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Tertiary Education

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • 3+ years experience building and maintaining C#
  • ASP.NET
  • MS SQL
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Experience in TypeScript beneficial
  • Experience with Angular/AngularJs beneficial

