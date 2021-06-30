Picture yourself staring at the Silhouette of the Sun-Set or Sun-rise. Looks magestic right?Our Magnificent Client a Retail Giant in Brackenfell are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification Required:
IT Degree/Diploma
AWS Certification at least to associate level
The succesful candidate will be responsible for:
- Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud Support data feeds in production on break fix basis
- Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool
- Manipulating data using python and pyspark
- Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop
- Devop for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment
- Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment
- Design and develop programmatic transformations of the solution, by correctly partitioning, formatting and validating the data quality
- Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex datamarts based on feed from the datalake
- Provide operational support to datamart datafeeds and datamarts
- Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds
- Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populate the datalake.
Minimum Years of Experience:
3 – 5 Years:
- Business Intelligence
- Retail Operations
- Big Data
- Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes
- Cloud AWS
- Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum
Skills Required
- Talend
- AWS: EMR, EC2, S3
- Python
- PySpark or Spark
- Business Intelligence Data modelling
- SQL
Lets get that New Venture and Ride into the Sun-set by applying now !!!
