Data Engineer

Our Magnificent Client a Retail Giant in Brackenfell are looking for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification Required:

IT Degree/Diploma

AWS Certification at least to associate level

The succesful candidate will be responsible for:

Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud Support data feeds in production on break fix basis

Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool

Manipulating data using python and pyspark

Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop

Devop for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment

Design and develop data feeds from an on-premise environment into a datalake environment in an AWS cloud environment

Design and develop programmatic transformations of the solution, by correctly partitioning, formatting and validating the data quality

Design and develop programmatic transformation, combinations and calculations to populate complex datamarts based on feed from the datalake

Provide operational support to datamart datafeeds and datamarts

Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datalake data feeds

Design infrastructure required to develop and operate datamarts, their user interfaces and the feeds required to populate the datalake.

Minimum Years of Experience:

3 – 5 Years:

Business Intelligence

Retail Operations

Big Data

Extract Transform and Load (ETL) processes

Cloud AWS

Agile exposure, Kanban or Scrum

Skills Required

Talend

AWS: EMR, EC2, S3

Python

PySpark or Spark

Business Intelligence Data modelling

SQL



