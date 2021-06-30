Intermediate Android Developer (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If youre passionate about all things Android along with mentorship to ensure a high-performance team, then your coding talents and leadership is sought to be the next Intermediate Android Developer of a customer-centric Digital Studio based in Umhlanga. Your role will entail being involved in every aspect of building and maintaining native Android apps for a diverse client portfolio, actively contributing from the ideation to the functionality of Fabrik, managing the transition from Java to Kotlin while up-skilling and collaborating with the people around you. You must have 5+ years experience in a similar role having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively, Kotlin, Unit & Automated Testing techniques for Android apps, Git, some UI design, experience leading a team and have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App [URL Removed] directly involved in creating native apps for clients and partners in the fields of Media, Communications and Education.

Actively contribute to ideation, strategy, implementation and iteration of features and functionality for Fabrik.

Be responsible for upholding code quality and testing practices for a fleet of Android apps.

Take ownership of re-architecting the existing Android codebase into a modular architecture.

Manage the transition from Java to Kotlin.

Uphold values of service, quality, maintainability, design and iteration in a teaching and learning environment.

Be accountable for creating and maintaining world class applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years experience working as an Intermediate Android App Developer, having filled the primary role on a shipped Android app developed natively.

More than 1 year experience using Kotlin.

Well-versed in Unit & Automated Testing techniques for Android apps.

Strong competency in Git.

Have recently published and/or maintained live app(s) in the App Store.

Some experience in a leadership/team lead role.

Experience in UI design.

An awareness of Agile/Scrum Methodologies or have worked in an Agile/Scrum team.

You are used to an in-flight teaching and a mentoring atmosphere.

Advantageous

Successfully completed the Android NanoDegree.

Comfortable working with wireframing tools and prototyping proof of concepts.

AppCenter and Microsofts Azure DevOps.

Experience writing Bash Scripts.

ATTRIBUTES:

A professional who understands that best results are achieved through collaborating with others, and not just in working alone.

A natural-born teacher who will do what it takes to up-skill the people around you and has an opinion on what constitutes great work.

Career-focused with the motivation to forge ones own path to success within a high-performing team.

The diligence and discipline to get things done, no matter the level or perceived cachet of the task.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

