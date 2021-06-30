Intern – Junior Project Manager

- Assist in the management of multiple projects while providing project management updates to stakeholders.
- Coordinate projects, schedules, track the progress of projects and report their results. The Junior Project Manager will typically work under the direct supervision of a Programme Manager in an assistant capacity.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant National Diploma/ Degree
POSITION OUTPUTS
Assist Programme Manager:
- The Junior Project Manager’s central duty is to assist the Programme Manger. This can any number of tasks. Often, they’re assisting with the tasks outlined below, but they may also be asked to perform clerical duties, maintain contact with clients and parties involves through email and phone calls, answer questions and concerns, prepare presentations, and enter project data.
- Create Project Plans
- Junior Project Managers develop concrete, detailed plans for a project, including the schedule, the budget, outlining the duties of each team members, identifying project goals, and setting a timeline for the project. They collaborate with various teams and chair meetings to develop project plans and present them to upper-level management before starting the project.
Monitor Project Progress:
- It is important that the Junior Project Manager closely monitors each project he or she manages to ensure that projects remain on track, meet deadlines, stay under budget, and develop according to plan. They’re responsible not only for identifying project objectives but ensuring that they’re met.
- Report Project Results
- Once a project is complete, the Junior Project Manager, in conjunction with the Programme Manager, is responsible for gathering and documenting all project results and then reporting or presenting them to the appropriate parties. This usually includes clients and upper-level management. They should report on the success of the project and any setbacks that were encountered or room for improvement.
Desired Skills:
- project management
- presentations
- enter project data
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma