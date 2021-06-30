Internal Sales Applications Engineer – Pumps

An international industrial pumps company supplying into the mining, water, food, chemical and related industries is seeking an internal sales candidate to liaise with customers, coordinate and implement all administration as well as work closely with all departments within the company.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering or related is essential.

Minimum 3 – 5 years working experience within the fluid mechanics pumps industry.

Previous experience working with pump selections (Air diaphragm, centrifugal, and peristaltic) within the industrial space that delas with viscous and exotic liquids.

Computer literacy is essential with good working knowledge Microsoft packages.

Ability to communicate fluently in English is essential, additional languages are advantageous.

Strong planning, organisational, communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently as well as within a team.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Applying an aggressive sales plan, formulated in conjunction with the MD, to achieve sales, profits and growth budgets.

Carrying out sales visits at customers and providing advice/support to customers on a range of company products, attempting to match customer needs with engineered solutions.

Promoting service, spare parts, and contract functions.

Analysing sources of tender information and future projects and following up on leads.

Preparing quotations, sales orders, reports and paperwork to satisfy company and customer requirements.

Providing input to the Sales Team, attending Sales meetings, and completing written and verbal reports as required by Senior staff.

Ensuring all pricing policies are followed.

Ensuring compliance with the companys Environmental Health and Safety and Quality Assurance policies and procedures.

Preparing mail outs for new product information and updates.

Other duties as required/determined to assist functionality of the branch.

Following up and reporting on all quotes.

Keeping up to date with new technology and products within the scope of supply.

Carrying out market related research on new industries and products.

Providing support to all external Sales Representatives.

Carrying out duties over the above mentioned at the request from Senior Management from time to time.

Salary package is negotiable based on level of experience.

