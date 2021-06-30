IT Auditor

As the IT Auditor, you will be responsible for conducting IT Audits including Technical Reviews Audits (SQL, Oracle, Windows, Linux, Microsoft Azure, etc.), general controls, application controls, etc.

The ideal candidate will have:

Minimum of 5 years experience in an IT auditing environment, conducting on-site IT audit engagements for the full project life cycle from planning through to reporting and socialising outcomes with senior management

Strong scripting experience (Oracle, Windows, Linux, SQL)

Strong technical skills in information security administration covering configuration (systems vulnerability assessment using tools such as:

SekChek, SQL commands and scripts)

Network penetration controls or system implementations including reviews of routers, switches, firewall security would be highly desirable

Critical Security Controls for Windows, Linux/Unix, etc.

Nessus

Firewall reviews

Work experience with TeamMate and analytical data mining tools such as IDEA and ACL

Degree in Information Systems (BCom or B.Sc Computer Science)

Professional qualification in either of the following: CISA/CISM/CRISC/CGEIT/ITIL/ Certified Ethical Hacker / Cyber Security Certification

