Position: Java Developer (Urgently) – MT
Location: West Rand
Salary: R600K
Describtion:
- A leader in the Financial Services industry is looking Urgently to add a Java Developer to their development team.
- Through working with the top insurance brokers in the country, this client is a powerhouse in the broker market.
- Their goal is to be the leading digital broker in the industry and work with the biggest insurance brands possible.
This Java Developer role
- Is based around real time processing as the core fundamentals.
- You will be working on internal customer facing systems, with some of the top insurance companies and helping the business to become the best broker possible.
What’s needed for you to be considered?
- Java
- JavaScript
Desired Skills:
- working on internal customer facing systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma