Java Developer Urgently – MT

Position: Java Developer (Urgently) – MT

Location: West Rand

Salary: R600K

Describtion:

A leader in the Financial Services industry is looking Urgently to add a Java Developer to their development team.

Through working with the top insurance brokers in the country, this client is a powerhouse in the broker market.

Their goal is to be the leading digital broker in the industry and work with the biggest insurance brands possible.

This Java Developer role

Is based around real time processing as the core fundamentals.

You will be working on internal customer facing systems, with some of the top insurance companies and helping the business to become the best broker possible.

What’s needed for you to be considered?

Java

JavaScript

Desired Skills:

Java

JavaScript

working on internal customer facing systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

