JavaScript Software Engineer position available at a Gigantic Software Development Company

Job & Company Description:

Take your career to the next level and join a team of over 500 IT Professionals. You will get exposure to many software projects across multiple industry sectors as well as regular training and technology updates. This is an opportunity of a life-time to gain experience with a number of large SA corporates where you will provide world-class JavaScript development and professional project services.

Education:

BSc Degree or other tertiary qualification

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3-4 years experience

JavaScript (Angular with Bootstrap, Node.js or other JS libraries

HTML and CSS experience

RESTful Web Services (Node.js and Java EE experience advantageous)

SQL knowledge using Oracle DB Design Patterns

