PHP Developer

Five Full stack PHP developers( 6 years upwards experience)

Objectives of role:

Build modern complex PHP / Laravel or (other frameworks) web based apps.

Build robust, integrated applications and modules to support and enable the companies consulting, managed services, and 4PL supply chain/logistics businesses. These transactional applications and modules will serve as the foundation for the business analytics and AI capability the company is developing

What are the minimum requirements?

Completed BSc degree or similar teritary qualification

Min 6 years development experience solving complex problems, and Proven experience building complete solutions including database design and API’s

PHP

Laravel – experience with Queues, schedules, Vapor, Nova, Eloquent, Caches, Socialite is an advantage

OIDC, OAuth2

MySQL, SQL

Knowledge of other languages especially Java 8 and above and Python

Spring Boot, Quarkus / MicroProfile/CDI

Git

XDebug

REST, OpenAPI, SOAP, gRPC

Proven experience building complete solutions including database design and APIs. The ability to demonstrate regarding decisions and trade-offs made in the process.

Desired Skills:

php

laravel

MySQL

SQL

java

python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Technology agnostic Supply chain and logistics Consutlting group, our client’s devs are working across all industry sectors developing really cool web based applications and solving complex problems.. This is an entrepenurial and exciting group to be part of.

Solid PHP and Java 8 and above, with the necessary sw engineering experience will also be considered provided if you can prove your ability to solve complex probelms and rapidly learn Laravel.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position