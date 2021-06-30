PHP Developer

Dynamic PHP developer position available at an in-house solutions company

Job & Company Description:

You will be part of a passionate team that is hands on with building customized solutions to solve different problems. If you love to play around with the latest technologies, you will fit right in.

Education:

4 years of web development experience

We are more interested in how you put your knowledge to work rather than degrees and certificates

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Fluent in English

HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript

Experience in MVC frameworks are essential (Laravel, Symfony, Cake, Rails)

Experience in SQL/MySQL/MariaDB

Linux/Unix experience

Bonus points: PHP 7.2, Bootstrap, Laravel5, experience with Debian based systems

