Dynamic PHP developer position available at an in-house solutions company
Job & Company Description:
You will be part of a passionate team that is hands on with building customized solutions to solve different problems. If you love to play around with the latest technologies, you will fit right in.
Education:
- 4 years of web development experience
- We are more interested in how you put your knowledge to work rather than degrees and certificates
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Fluent in English
- HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
- Experience in MVC frameworks are essential (Laravel, Symfony, Cake, Rails)
- Experience in SQL/MySQL/MariaDB
- Linux/Unix experience
- Bonus points: PHP 7.2, Bootstrap, Laravel5, experience with Debian based systems
