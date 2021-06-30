Senior Full Stack Developer – JHB/CT/Remote – R900k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fast growing, global fintech focused on building software and data solutions for financial institutions is looking for a versatile full stack developer to join then at any one of their offices in either Johannesburg or Cape Town with a full remote working set up.

As they continue to grow across the world, every day brings with it fresh challenges and the opportunity to try new things. You will be joining a highly skilled team of developers involved in creating software solutions across multiple projects and all aspects of the lifecycle of the project.

If you are bright, curious and optimistic, quick to pick up new concepts and open to learning new things then you will fit right in here! The people here love a challenge, they are adaptable and have a magical ability to balance perfection and delivery.

Requirements:

Extensive experience and working knowledge of C#/.NET Core

Experience developing and consuming REST based services

Solid experience of writing testable code including unit tests and integration tests

Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience

Performance optimisation with MS SQL Server/PostgreSQL

Comprehensive working knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript. You have also worked with a modern framework, e.g. Angular, React, Vue, etc.

Reference Number for this position is SZ52571 which is a permanent position based in either Johannesburg or Cape Town or remote offering a cost to company salary of R900k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#/.NET Core

REST

MS SQL Server

PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

