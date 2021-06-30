Senior Full Stack Java AWS Developer – Office and Home based – R950 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned across the world for producing Ultimate Driving Machines.

This is an opportunity to take your Java Development career to the next level. You’ll be using cutting edge technologies with the manufacturing giant in Pretoria.

You will be responsible for the development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

This role requires someone with a strong technical background to be able to understand the complexity of the existing solutions in place and support them with a high degree of competence.

Experience with the following technologies is important:

10+ years

AWS

Java 8+

Java 8+

JEE 7

JavaScript

Typescript

Terraform

CI

CD

REST services

Reference Number for this position is MD50981 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn, and Home offering a cost to company salary of between R600 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Musa on

[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS

Java 8+

JEE 7

JavaScript

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position