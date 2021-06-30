Senior PHP & Laravel Developer

Jun 30, 2021

We are looking to connect with Snr PHP Developers for a permanent position in Johannesburg.

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science (or relevant qualification)
  • 5-10+ years’ experience building systems from scratch.
  • Should have a good understanding of databases as well as front & backend operations.
  • Solid experience with: PHP 7+
  • Laravel
  • JavaScript (Vue
  • jQuery)
  • PHPUnit Testing
  • SA Citizen
  • Residing in Johannesburg

About The Employer:

