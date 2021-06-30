Senior PHP & Laravel Developer

We are looking to connect with Snr PHP Developers for a permanent position in Johannesburg.

If this sounds like something you would be interested in exploring, get in touch with us today!

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science (or relevant qualification)

5-10+ years’ experience building systems from scratch.

Should have a good understanding of databases as well as front & backend operations.

Solid experience with: PHP 7+

Laravel

JavaScript (Vue

jQuery)

PHPUnit Testing

SA Citizen

Residing in Johannesburg

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position