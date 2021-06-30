Senior Project Manager at Deloitte 3

My client in the retail sector is looking to fill in a position of aSenior Project Manager within the BI Team6-12 months contractPurpose of Job/Role:

Responsible for delivery of BI Projects and Enhancements mainly to support Information requirements for Customer systemsREQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

Minimum requirement – relevant Tertiary Qualification

Certificate or Diploma in IS Project Management

Scrum Master certification (preferred)

Job requirements:

8+ years Project Management experience in an IS environment implementing or supporting enterprise systems

Solid hands-on experience managing project delivery through incremental and iterative cycles

Experience with Agile / Scrum and Waterfall methodologies tools such as Jira (will be an advantage)

3+ years in the Retail industry (will be an advantage)Experience managing BW projects (will be an advantage)

Proven resource management experience

Application of IT governance principles

Proven experience in delivering multiple complex and diverse projects simultaneously from a shared resource pool

Desired Skills:

Senior

Project

Manager

