Snr Network Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Senior Firewalls Network Engineer to join their Client in the Automotive space.
The Senior Network Engineer: Firewalls is primary responsible for the end-to-end management of the organisation’s firewall infrastructure.
Requirements
- Review client requirements and collaborate with other IT engineers to define the optimal networking and firewalling solutions in accordance with organisational policies.
- Design and implement new network solutions and/or improve the efficiency of current networks.
- Projects – Design (HLD and LLD), implement and document As-built on project completion.
- Configure firewalls for usage, manage their day-to-day operations and perform regular maintenance through upgrades and patches to ensure optimal performance, maximise network efficiency and security.
- Configure, manage, and maintain secure intra- and inter-organisational communication channels, such as VPNs and IPSec tunnels.
- Perform quarterly firewall health checks removing unnecessary rules, interfaces, etc. and optimising rules where possible.
- Assist with the installation, configuration, and support of network equipment across the LAN, WLAN, WAN and SD-WAN, both wired and wireless.
- Participate in cross-functional troubleshooting support for internal and external clients and network fault investigations.
- Liaise with network service providers and vendors, ensuring service level agreements are met and organisational policies and principles adhered to.
- Maximise network performance through ongoing monitoring and optimisation.
- Ensure supporting documentation and diagrams remain up to date.
- Ensure all network equipment is sufficiently secured (logically and physically), so that no unauthorized access can be gained.
- Provide monthly reporting as required.
- Maintain Network Monitoring Tools
- Configure, Manage and Support Network Access Control (NAC) Systems
Desired Skills:
- solid firewalls experience
- end to end management of organisations’ firewalls
- Design HLD and LLD/implement and document as-build on project completion
- LAN
- WAN
- WLAN
- SD-WAN